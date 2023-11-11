World Cup 2019 semi-final rematch guaranteed as India set to face New Zealand at Wankhede

New Delhi [India], November 11 : The 2019 World Cup semi-final clash is about to unfold as India are once again destined to face New Zealand in the ongoing tournament on November 15.

Hosts India are unbeaten in the tournament and will finish at the top of the group. New Zealand automatically qualified for the semi-final after Pakistan failed to better their Net Run Rate (NRR) than the Kiwis.

The venue for the clash will be the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the same ground where the 'Men in Blue' registered a comprehensive 302-run victory over Sri Lanka.

While, Australia and South Africa will battle for a place in the final on Thursday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The final will be played in the world's biggest stadium - the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in front of an exciting crowd.

New Zealand pacer Tent Boult expressed his excitement to face the Indian team once again in the semi-final after their victory over Sri Lanka earlier in the week.

"I can't speak on what they're thinking but from our point of view to play World Cup in India and to come up against the host nation a team that's red hot playing good cricket at a great ground - you couldn't script it any better. So excited if that happens, I feel like we've done all we can from our point of view and yeah, we'll just wait and see what happens."

"Yeah, as I said earlier, very good players. They're playing a positive style of cricket and yeah, I suppose playing shots does present chances - but yeah, we're going to be very clear with how we're going to tackle that game if it happens still has to be ticked off but yeah, I think there'll be a lot of excitement and the prospect of that challenge and like I said it doesn't get any bigger than taking on India in front of 1.5 billion people. Yeah, it's very exciting," Boult added.

