World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad police arrest four people selling fake India-Pakistan tickets

Ahmedabad police arrested four individuals for attempting to sell fake tickets for the India vs Pakistan crucial match on Wednesday, October 11. Two cricket rivals are set to clash in the high-voltage ICC World Cup 2023 fixture at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14 and the authorities are keeping a close eye on illegal parties ahead of a sold-out game.

The sale of original tickets on the black market for big games is no hidden secret but some groups are attempting to duplicate the match passes to dupe cricket fans. Ahmedabad crime branch busted a similar racket on Wednesday and also apprehended four people with 150 duplicate tickets. Police revealed that the arrested individuals were luring fans through social media platforms and appealed to the public to verify tickets through the BCCI's security features.

"Ahmedabad crime branch has arrested four accused in the ticket (India-Pakistan World Cup match) duplicating case. Jaimin Prajapati is the main accused. He along with Kush Meena and Rajveer Thakur printed duplicate tickets. We have captured 150 tickets. They gave 50 tickets to one client we have also captured that. A total of 200 tickets have been captured. After selling 50 tickets they got Rs 3 lakhs and it has been captured too. In the original ticket, there are 4 security features, that have been declared by the BCCI too... They sold tickets through social media platforms," DCP Crime Branch Chaitanya Mandlik told ANI.Police have also released guidelines to identify the authenticity of the tickets through the following four security features that are also described on the passes.