World Cup 2023: CAB request BCCI to reschedule England-Pakistan match at Eden Gardens

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has requested The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) to reschedule date of the England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match which will be played in Kolkata's Eden Garden. The England vs Pakistan match is slated to be held on 12 November and the CAB has proposed to reschedule it to 11 November, ESPNCricinfo has reported.

This request to change the dates has come after city police who met the CAB on Thursday and informed about the law-and-order concerns on the festive day. They said that they are anticipating an increased security for the match as Pakistan will be participating. Also, as per the report, one of the most significant Hindu festivals in the city and the surrounding area, Kalipujo, also falls on 12 November. CAB later wrote to BCCI secretary Jay Shah upon requesting for a change in date.Organising a significant religious event and a significant cricket match on the same day is not an ideal situation for Kolkata police, the report said. Meanwhile, as per the original schedule, on October 28, Eden Gardens will hosting a match between Netherlands and Bangladesh after which a match will be held on 31 October between Bangladesh and Pakistan. On November 5, the stadium will host Team India in a match against South Africa and later on 12 November, a match between England and Pakistan will take place. Moreover, the second semifinal World Cup 2023 will also be taking place at the Eden Gardens on 16 November.