World Cup 2023 Final: Australia win toss opt to bowl against India

Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first against India at the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad. The prize on the line is a World Cup trophy. The two teams that did battle 20 years ago in the summit clash at Johannesburg, and incidentally, the two semi-finalists who lost at the 2019 World Cup.

As per reports, the Ahmedabad surface will be the same on which the India vs Pakistan game was played, and is expected to play slightly sluggish. Ideally, winning the toss and batting first would be the key to success but with these two teams you never know.