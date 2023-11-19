World Cup 2023 Final: India lose Shubman Gill, Rohit on attack mode

India endured a poor start in the all important World Cup final against Australia as in form opener Shubman Gill losing his wicket early. Mitchell Starc was the bowler who did the damage. Short of a length delivery, Gill is known for his short-arm jab pull shots off the front foot. He tries one, but this isn't coming on as expected so he ends up hitting it straighter and straight to Zampa at mid-on. Australia looked more relaxed than India. Maxwell and Marnus were, in fact, exchanging smiles after a bit of chitter-chatter.

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl first and India's Rohit Sharma said that they would have batted first anyway. Both sides are unchanged from the semi-final. The prize on the line is a World Cup trophy. The two teams that did battle 20 years ago in the summit clash at Johannesburg, and incidentally, the two semi-finalists who lost at the 2019 World Cup. As per reports, the Ahmedabad surface will be the same on which the India vs Pakistan game was played, and is expected to play slightly sluggish. Ideally, winning the toss and batting first would be the key to success but with these two teams you never know.