World Cup 2023 Final: Palestinian supporter breaches security to meet Virat Kohli on field

Gujarat Police's Crime Branch has arrested a pro-Palestinian supporter who allegedly breached security to enter the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the India vs Australia final match is being held at present. The pro-Palestinian supporter allegedly breached security to meet Virat Kohli on field after the third ball of the 14th over during the first innings of the match.

The supporter donned a mask with the flag of Palestine. The match was interrupted due to the fan for a short while but has now restarted with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the crease, looking to set up a strong total against the Aussies.Meanwhile, Israel, the US and Hamas have reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a 5-day pause in fighting. The hostage deal could begin within the next few days, barring last-minute hitches, news agency Reuters reported citing the Washington Post.