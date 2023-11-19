World Cup 2023 Final: Palestinian supporter breaches security to meet Virat Kohli on field

Gujarat Police's Crime Branch has arrested a pro-Palestinian supporter who allegedly breached security to enter the Narendra Modi Stadium ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 19, 2023 04:14 PM2023-11-19T16:14:36+5:302023-11-19T16:15:21+5:30

World Cup 2023 Final: Palestinian supporter breaches security to meet Virat Kohli on field

Gujarat Police's Crime Branch has arrested a pro-Palestinian supporter who allegedly breached security to enter the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the India vs Australia final match is being held at present. The pro-Palestinian supporter allegedly breached security to meet Virat Kohli on field after the third ball of the 14th over during the first innings of the match.  

The supporter donned a mask with the flag of Palestine.  The match was interrupted due to the fan for a short while but has now restarted with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the crease, looking to set up a strong total against the Aussies.Meanwhile, Israel, the US and Hamas have reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a 5-day pause in fighting. The hostage deal could begin within the next few days, barring last-minute hitches, news agency Reuters reported citing the Washington Post. 

