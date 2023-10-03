World Cup 2023: India vs Netherlands warm up game abandoned due to rain

India’s warm-up games have been called off without a ball being bowled. The game against England in Guwahati had met a similar fate. Not ideal for the Indian team ahead of its campaign opener against Australia in Chennai, which has also witnessed showers on and off.

The first of these warm-up games were played on September 29. On that day, Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Guwahati, New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets in Hyderabad while the match between Afghanistan and South Africa was abandoned. Both warm-ups on September 30 - between India and England in Guwahati and Australia and Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram, were abandoned due to rain. On October 2, England beat Bangladesh by four wickets in Guwahati while New Zealand beat South Africa by seven wickets in Thiruvananthapuram.