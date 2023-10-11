World Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah's four wicket haul, restricts Afghanistan to 272

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah led from the front picking 4 wickets in a eonomical spell. Eight runs came from the last over, which took Afghanistan's score to 272. Certainly, on a track as flat as this, Afghanistan are 30 runs short, but they can be proud of their batting effort after losing three early wickets. But by no means it's anywhere near a match-winning score. Even though this pitch is not a road like the one South Africa-Sri Lanka was played on, it still is very good for batting.

Gurbaz and Ibrahim started decently but threw away their starts and when Rahmat Shah got out, it was 63/3 and Afghanistan were in a spot of bother. But the promotion of Azmatullah worked superbly. Along with his skipper Hashmat, the allrounder stabilised the innings and struck lusty blows as well off the spinners. Both batters reached their fifties but a Pandya slower ball got the allrounder. It broke the momentum as well and slowed down the innings. The skipper Shahidi carried on and was set for a 100 till he was dismissed by Kuldeep. Bumrah came back on and picked up a four-fer to prevent Afghanistan from getting anywhere close to 300. The likes of Najibullah and Nabi fell cheaply and the dangerous cameo of Rashid Khan was ended by a good catch

