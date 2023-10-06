World Cup 2023: Pakistan register convincing win after scare from Netherlands

Pakistan successfully defended a below par score against a spirited Netherlands in Hyderabad registering a 81 run victory. The Dutch innings started promisingly, with Vikramjit Singh displaying fluent strokeplay and capitalizing on loose deliveries.

O'Dowd and Ackermann's contributions were modest, but Bas de Leede, a versatile performer, once again showcased his talent. However, the dutch lost wickets at regular intervals which halted their chase. Despite Van Beek's spirited efforts, other batsmen failed to make substantial contributions.