World Cup 2023: R Ashwin to play as an all-rounder in playing XI?

made a sensational return to the Indian cricket team for the ODI series against Australia and thanks to his brilliant performance, he was included in the Cricket World Cup 2023 as a replacement for the injured Axar Patel.Ahead of the Cricket World Cup, Ravichandran Ashwin was pictured playing the reverse sweep in the nets and that resulted in social media users speculating Ashwin's role as all-rounder in the squad.

Ashwin who has couple of hundreds in Test cricket has played useful cameos lower down the order. Notably, in the IPL, he was used as a pinch hitter and also batted at No 3. Ashwin will be part of the spin trio including Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in the squad and his batting will also be a key asset for India who will be hoping for him to score some important runs down the batting order.Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team on Sunday arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up fixture against the Netherlands. As the members of Men in Blue walked out of the terminal, many fans, who had gathered outside the airport, chanted ‘India, India.' India's first warm-up game against England in Guwahati was washed out due to rain. They will have one more opportunity to test their playing XI against the Netherlands on Tuesday.