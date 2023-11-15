World Cup 2023 Semi-Final: India win toss opt to bat against New Zealand at Wankhede

Rohit Sharma has won the toss and said that India will bat first. Both India and New Zealand are playing with the same teams that they fielded in their final group stage games., Mumbai is expected to be a high-scoring thriller as the flat surface offers opportunities to slam big hits and both Indian and New Zealand batters are in that great form. Rohit Sharma-led Indian squad will look to continue their winning streak and become the first finalist of this year's World Cup.

Team India has played 117 matches in the One Day International (ODI) format of the game with India having a clear domination as it won 59 matches against the Kiwis. But, in the ICC World Cup 2023, New Zealand has defeated India 6 times out of the total 10 clashes so far. In the World Cup 2023, India played well against New Zealand and defeated them with a good margin of 4 wickets. The last time India took on NZ, they went after Kuldeep. The only time the five bowler theory looked like being in some danger. But Kuldeep's confidence and his deception are intact. NZ will have to try harder.

