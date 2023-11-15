World Cup 2023 Semi-Final: Virat Kohli goes past Sachin Tendulkar for most ODI hundreds

Virat Kohli scored his record 50th ODI century to go past Sachin Tendulkar for most centuries in ODIs. Not only did he reach this remarkable landmark in front of his cricketing idol, but he's also done it at the same venue where he carried the great man on his shoulders after the 2011 WC triumph. Tendulkar, who hung his boots a decade ago, had scored 49 tons across the 50 overs format and 51 more in the Tests. Kohli on the other hand, has 29 triple digit scores and one more T20I hundred to go with his ODI tons and make for the overall 80 centuries in international cricket.

Kohli got to the landmark with a double against Kiwi bowler Lockie Ferguson. Ahead of his ton against the Black Caps today, Kohli was level with Sachin Tendulkar with 49 hundreds at the top of the list. During his knock today, Kohli also broke Sachin’s record for most runs in a single ODI World Cup edition. This was also Kohli’s eighth fifty+ knock of the ongoing World Cup, the most anyone has ever managed in a single edition of the tournament. He went past the record of seven fifty+ knocks, previously jointly held by Sachin (2003) and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan (2019).The Indian No.3 batter also went past Australia’s Ricky Ponting for most ODI runs during his record-breaking ton.

