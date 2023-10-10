World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill hospitalised in Chennai, likely to miss crucial game against Pakistan

India opener Shubman Gill, who is currently down with dengue, has been hospitalised in Chennai after his platelet count dropped below 100,000 and remains a doubtful starter for the marquee World Cup clash against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14.Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Shubman Gill was on drip at the Chennai team hotel for the last couple of days. However his platelet count dropped to 70,000 and as it is a case with dengue patients, once the count is below 100,000, you are admitted to a medical facility as a precautionary measure. Once the count again goes above 100,000, he would be discharged," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.It is learnt that Gill has been admitted to a Chennai's well-known multi-care speciality hospital 'Kauvery' and the Indian team's doctor Rizwan has stayed back to monitor his progress.