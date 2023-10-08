World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill ruled out of opening encounter against Australia

Shubman Gill will unfortunately miss the World Cup 2023 opening match against Australia in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.Gill has been a top performer for India, amassing an impressive 1,230 runs from 20 matches at an average of 72.35 and is slowly closing in on the No.1 spot in the ICC ODI Rankings for batters. He was also the highest run-getter in India's successful Asia Cup campaign.

Gill had been grappling with health issues ahead of the 2023 World Cup match against Australia. The star opener was down with dengue after reaching Chennai. Rohit Sharma had also shared that they would give him enough time to recover but refused to outright rule him out of the Australia clash."No, it doesn't worry. I mean obviously, he is sick. I feel for him. But in terms of, you know, me being the human being first, I want him to get well, not the captain thinking, oh, I want Gill to play tomorrow. No, I want him to get well he you know he's a young guy he's got fit body so he'll recover he'll recover quick," Rohit Sharma said on the eve of their World Cup opener in Chennai.