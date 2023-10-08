World Cup 2023: Spinners leave Australia rattled at Ahmedabad

Combined effort from the Indian bowlers helped the side bowl out Australia for 199 after the hosts opted to bat first in their ODI World Cup campaign opener in Chennai. Ravindra Jadeja scalped three wickets while Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah picked two each. Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya also got one wicket each.

Australia never got going in the innings as Indian bowlers kept clicking with wickets at regular intervals.Ravichandran Ashwin is in the Indian squad and Ishan Kishan will open the batting, with Shubman Gill not even travelling with the team to the stadium. On paper, neither team starts favourites.