World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bowl, Shreyas Iyer retained in playing XI

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss, opts to field vs India in Mumbai. India have not tweaked the winning combination, Sri Lanka have made one change. Dushan Hemantha comes in for Dhananjaya de Silva. Shreyas Iyer has retained his place in the side.

India have been unstoppable thus far in the tournament. Everything they touch turns into gold. Almost all their batters have gotten runs and every bowler has been among the wickets. If Hardik Pandya's absence due to injury was any bit of a concern, Mohammed Shami's nine wickets from two matches and Suryakumar Yadav's crucial 49 dispelled any such doubts.Sri Lanka slipped to the bottom half of the points table. But they will take heart from some of the individual performances that have lifted them in bits and pieces. Fast bowlers Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha have combined to pick 20 wickets, while Sadeera Samarawickrama has been the star with the bat with 331 runs from six matches.