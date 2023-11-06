World Cup: Bangladesh dash Sri Lanka's hopes for semi-final spot with 3-wicket victory

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Bangladesh ended Sri Lanka's slim chances of clinching a World Cup semi-final spot with a three-wicket victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Monday.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh clashes have seen some memorable moments. In 2018, Nazmul Islam and other teammates took to 'Nagin Dance' celebration, which was avenged in 2022 when Chamika Karunaratne mocked Bangladesh with the 'Nagin Dance' celebration.

Both teams didn't disappoint in entertaining the crowds as Bangladesh chased 280 for victory.

Nerves seemed to get the better of the Bangladesh team and they ended up losing a couple of wickets towards the end but Towhid Hridoy ensured The Tigers emerged victorious.

Emotions ran high in the end and Bangladesh walked away with two points.

In the chase of 280, Sri Lanka got off to a good start with Dilshan Madushanka drawing the first blood by dismissing Tanzid Hasan on 9. Madushanka could have claimed another in the same over as Litton Das tried to play towards the fine leg region. Kusal Perera moved to his left to take a low catch, but the ball went past his hands.

Living on his second lifeline, Litton tried to make the most of it as he struck two consecutive sixes in Kasun Rajitha's over.

But this turned out to be the final action from his bat as Madushanka with a pinpoint yorker, struck his toe in front of the stumps and forced him to walk back for a score of 23(22).

Najmul Hossain Shanto and skipper Shakib stitched a game-changing partnership.

They brought up Bangladesh's first 100-run partnership in this World Cup taking The Tigers closer to victory and a possible ICC Champions Trophy spot.

Earlier, a debatable appeal saw Mathews losing his wicket with Shakib playing a massive role. Matthews was back in the pavilion as soon as he got on to the crease after being adjudged timed out.

Mathews took his revenge by breaking the 141-run partnership by claiming Shakib's wicket. After this wicket, the middle order completely fell apart allowing Sri Lanka to pull off an unprecedented comeback.

Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz departed in a span of three overs. But Towhid Hridoy stayed till the end to ensure Bangladesh walked away with a three-wicket victory.

Earlier, Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka scored a ton to power Sri Lanka to 279. Kusal Perera's barren run continued as he put up just four runs on the board. Pathum Nissanka's fireworks ensured Sri Lanka ended the powerplay on a positive note.

The Lions posted 55 runs on the board for a loss of a wicket after the end of the powerplay.

Bangladesh claimed the second wicket after the end of the powerplay with Mendis paying the price for playing an unneeded shot. He made an attempt to chip the ball over long-on but ended up finding Shoriful Islam's hands.

The game saw Charith Asalanka firing all cylinders, driving Sri Lanka's innings along with a bizarre Mathews dismissal.

Matthews took his time coming to the crease and arrived to take strike after the stipulated three-minute mark.

He took more time as he complained about an issue with the strap of his helmet, prompting the umpires to have a word with him.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib-al-Hassan appealed for a time-out. Matthews was seen having a discussion with Shakib, but Bangladesh didn't withdraw their appeal for a timeout and the umpires, following the rules, sent the former Lankan skipper trudging back to the dugout for a duck.

Asalanka stayed till the 49th but his dismissal restricted them to a score of 279.

Brief Score: Sri Lanka 279 (Charith Asalanka 108, Pathum Nissanka 41; Tanzim Hasan Sakib 3-80) vs Bangladesh 282/7 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 90, Shakib Al Hasan 82; Dilshan Madushanka 3-69).

