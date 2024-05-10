World Cup-bound players not qualified for IPL playoffs to leave early for USA, confirms Jay Shah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah confirmed that Indian team players whose teams don't qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs will leave in the two batches for upcoming the T20 World Cup to the USA and the West Indies.

Shah said the players who are not part of the teams qualified for the IPL playoffs will leave on May 24 along with the coaching staff while the rest of the players will depart after the cash-rich league final on May 26.

For the last league games, Shah ruled out resting players whose teams have no chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Shah claimed that they had a fantastic opportunity to hone their T20 talents in the IPL.

"Look at how well Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma played the other day. If [Jasprit] Bumrah gets to bowl to Head, what better opportunity is there to practise?," Shah said during a media interaction at the BCCI headquarters as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The BCCI secretary confirmed that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) speed sensation Mayank Yadav, who is battling the injury and is likely ruled out of ongoing IPL 2024, will be under BCCI supervision.

Mayank, who shocked and impressed fans and experts alike with his speed above 150 kmph, accuracy and control earlier this season, suffered an abdominal strain three games deep into his IPL debut campaign against the Gujarat Titans on April 7.

Shah said the speedster has been awarded the newly formed fast bowlers' central contract.

"The Selection Committee has also recommended Fast Bowling contracts for the following athletes - Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa," the BCCI, cricket's top administrative body in the country, informed through an official statement earlier in February.

Mayank joins other rising pace bowlers who don't have an annual retainer: Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa. As per the contacts, these bowlers will be monitored by the NCA medical staff all year.

