World Cup: Chris Woakes overtakes Andrew Flintoff, has fifth-highest wickets for England in ODIs

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)[India], November 4 : All-rounder Chris Woakes on Friday surpassed compatriot Andrew Flintoff to become England's fifth-highest wicket-taker in ODIs.

Woakes accomplished the milestone against Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup match at Ahmedabad.

In the match, Woakes took 4/54 in 9.3 overs. He took big wickets of in-form openers David Warner and Travis Head and later Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa.

In 120 ODI matches, Woakes has taken 170 wickets at an average of 30.27, with the best figures of 6/45.

Flintoff, in 138 ODIs from 1999-2009, had 168 wickets at an average of 23.61, with best bowling figures of 5/19.

The leading wicket-taker for England in ODIs is James Anderson, with 269 in 194 matches at an average of 29.22 with best figures of 5/23.

In the ongoing World Cup, Woakes has eight wickets in six matches.

