World Cup Final: Ahmedabad airport to close airspace for 45 minutes

India and Australia will clash in the final of the ICC One-Day International (ODI) World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport issued an advisory on Saturday night and informed about the closure of airspace for 45 minutes on 19 November. As per SVPI, the airspace will remain closed from 13:25 to 14:10 hours. It informed that the the airspace will remain closed due to the Air display by the Indian Air Force.

Ahead of the title clash, The Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Suryakiran aerobatic team will be carrying out a flypast over the venue of the ICC Cricket World Cup final at the stadium. The airport has advised passengers travelling through SVPI Airport, to allocate additional time for travel-related formalities and mandatory security protocols. Passengers are also advise to check their flight schedules with their respective airlines due to airspace closure," it said.

As per the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles will watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Assam CM, Union Home Minister and other dignitaries will come to watch the Cricket World Cup Final between India and Australia today. Police Commissioner of Ahmedabad Gyanendra Singh Malik confirmed that all arrangements have been made for the Final match at Narendra Modi Stadium. He added that they have called nearly 2000 police from outside for the Final match of the ODI World Cup 2023.This is also not the first time when India and Australia would be locking horns in an ODI World Cup final. Earlier in 2003, the two teams clashed against each other in the 2003 World Cup final, played in South Africa. The Aussies, then led by Ricky Ponting, lifted the title with a 125-run win against the Sourav Ganguly-led Indian side.