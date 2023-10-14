World Cup: New Zealand suffers blow with Kane Williamson left thumb fracture

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14 : New Zealand World Cup campaign faced a big blow as captain Kane Williamson suffered an "undisplaced" fracture in his left thumb and he will be unavailable until the back end of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

The New Zealand team confirmed the injury after an X-ray on Saturday.

During a fast single effort against Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday, Williamson was struck on his left thumb by an errant throw, and examinations revealed that the seasoned right-hander had sustained an undisplaced fracture.

Tom Blundell has been named as a cover for Williamson.

"An X-ray has confirmed an undisplaced fracture to Kane Williamson's left thumb. He will remain in the @cricketworldcup squad with the aim of being available for the back end of pool play next month. Tom Blundell will travel to India as cover. #CWC23," posted BLACKCAPS on X handle.

The experienced batter made his return to the field of cricket in the previous match against Bangladesh on Friday for the first time after sustaining an injury during the opening clash of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead was hopeful that the 33-year-old will still have a role to play in their campaign.

"Firstly, we're all feeling for Kane to have this occur after all his hard work to return from his knee injury," Stead said as quoted by ICC.

"While it's disappointing news, the initial diagnosis has given us some optimism he can still feature later in the pool play following a period of rest and rehabilitation.

"Kane is clearly a massive part of our side and a world class player and captain - so we'll look to give him every opportunity we can to return in the tournament."

Only if a change in the New Zealand squad is approved by the tournament directors will Blundell be available for selection.

"Tom's been with the one-day side on tours to Pakistan and Bangladesh and performed well," he said.

"He covers multiple positions in the batting order and his wicket-keeping skills are also an added bonus as a back-up."

New Zealand will face Afghanistan in the next match of the World Cup in Chennai on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor