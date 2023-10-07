World Cup: South Africa's hattrick of tons seals Sri Lanka's downfall in a high scoring run fest

New Delhi [India], October 7 : South Africa kicked off their World Cup campaign with style as their opposition Sri Lanka succumbed way before the required target at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Saturday.

South Africa broke the roof as records tumbled down one after another as they set a mammoth target of 429 runs to Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera stepped on the field looking to shatter a few more records with positive intent. However, Marco Janes spoiled the party by dismissing both batters for paltry scores.

Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka brought a storm of boundaries into the stadium, igniting hopes of putting together a successful yet unprecedented chase.

When things started to fall in Sri Lanka's favour, Kagiso Rabada using all his experience claimed Kusal's wicket for 76 off 42 balls.

On the other hand, Lungi Ngidi claimed Aslanka's wicket trapping him with his variations. Asalana walked back to the pavilion with a score of 79.

After the departure of these two batters, skipper Dasun Shanaka's 68 took Sri Lanka closer to the seemingly unassailable total.

With spinner Keshav Maharaj sending Shanaka back to the pavilion for 68, Sri Lanka's fate was sealed as they ended the innings with a score of 326 and tasted a bitter 102-run defeat.

Earlier in the day, Aiden Makram, Quinton de Kock and Rassie Van Der Dussen scored hundreds to take South Africa to an astonishing 428/5 in 50 overs, the highest in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Markram's century came in just 49 balls, the fastest in the tournament's history. After an unsteady start with skipper Bavuma losing his wicket in the second over, Quinton de Kock and Rassie Van Der Dussen brought up their hundred-run partnership in 102 balls and de Kock reached his fifty in 61 balls with four boundaries and a six.

The 204-run stand between Kock-Dussen was undone by pacer Mathisa Pathirana, who removed de Kock for 100 in 84 balls.

South Africa were 214/2 in 30.4 overs and were set for a massive score. Aiden Markram was next up on the crease.

Markram-Dussen initially rotated the strike. Dussen brought up his fifth ODI ton in 103 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes.

They brought up their half-century stand in just 38 balls. The partnership ended with Dussen being dismissed by Dunith Wellalage for 108 (110 balls, 13 fours and two sixes). South Africa were 264/3 in 37.1 overs.

Heinrich Klaasen was next up crease. In his final over, Wellalage was smashed for 19 runs, including two sixes by Klaasen and a four by Markram.

Markram reached his fifty in just 34 balls, with eight fours.

The 43rd over proved to be the most expensive of the innings, with Pathirana smacked for 26 runs, including three fours and a six by Markram.

Klaasen's cameo of 32 in 20 balls was ended by Kasun Rajitha. Skipper Dasun Shanaka took a catch at long-off. South Africa scored 350 runs in 43.5 overs.

Makram continued to march towards his century, reaching his third ODI hundred in just 49 balls with 14 fours and three sixes. He overtook the record of Ireland's Kevin'O Brian whose hundred came against England in 50 balls in the 2011 World Cup.

Markram's mayhem ended as Madhushanka dismissed him for 106 (14 fours and three sixes).

South Africa's 400 came in 48.1 overs with the help of a massive six from Miller.

Proteas ended their innings at a record 428/5 in 50 overs, with Miller (39*) and Jansen (12*) unbeaten.

South Africa overtook Australia for the highest score. Australia had scored 417/6 against Afghanistan in 2015.

Madhushanka got two wickets for 86 runs in 10 overs. Pathirana and Rajitha got a wicket each but went for 95 and 90 runs respectively.

Brief Score: South Africa 428-5 (Van der Dussen 108, Aiden Markram 106 Quinton de Kock 100) vs Sri Lanka 326 (Charith Asalanka 79, Kusal Mendis 76; Gerald Coetzee 3-68).

