World Test Championship: Australia veteran Steve Smith backs self to regain glorious touch

Perth, Dec 12 International cricketing action returns to Australia with a three-match Test series against Pakistan. With a Test average of 58.61, Australia’s batting mainstay Steve Smith will be expected to play a pivotal role in the series.

Though he has witnessed a fall in numbers from his usual lofty standards, the batter has averaged 48 since 2020 and merely 43 this year, he has continued to play important knocks for the Kangaroos. These have included a brilliant 121 at the Oval against India in the ICC Men’s World Test Championship Final 2023, and a crucial 110 against England at the Lord’s during the Ashes.

Both these centuries resulted in crucial wins for his team.

Speaking ahead of the Perth Test, Smith stated that he didn’t need to think too much about his batting, and merely needed to back his processes.

“I don't have to reinvent the wheel. I've performed at a high standard for a long period of time [in my career]. I was probably below my standards of what I want (in recent times),” Smith was quoted as saying by ICC. “For me, it's about not overthinking it, not overplaying too much, not changing too much.

“Just going out and trusting what I do and doing it for longer periods of time. Hopefully to get the big runs and hopefully help our team have success.”

Smith had a grueling cricketing year during which he featured in 11 Tests, 16 ODIs, and two T20Is. However, the batter believed that the break he received after Australia’s triumphant ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign had refreshed him.

“It's been a busy, busy year,” Smith said. “I certainly needed a little break after the World Cup. It was good to have a week at home, and relax and refresh the mind and body as much as possible to get ready for this series.

“But now I feel like I'm in a good place. I think the boys feel like they're in a good place and are keen to get out and play some red-ball cricket again. It can be challenging with quite a busy schedule, but any sort of moment you can get to have a few days or a week just to get away from the game and get your mental side back to a position where you can go out and perform internationally, it's important.

“I've sort of got into the golf a bit and played a bit of golf back home. The boys are continually laughing about it at the moment, that I'm getting into golf.”

At 34, he was taking it day by day and trying to enjoy the game, with no thoughts of retirement on his mind.

“I just take it day by day and enjoy my time playing. While I'm enjoying it, I'll keep playing. I'm not in any hurry to make any decisions. I'm pretty relaxed and looking forward to the summer.”

Australia’s first Test against Pakistan starts here on December 14.

