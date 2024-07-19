"Would give my best if I get a chance...": Arshdeep on possible Test debut against Australia

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 19 : Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, who played an instrumental role in Men in Blue's T20 World Cup triumph, opened up on Friday about getting a chance in Test cricket, saying that he will do his best in the format if given a chance.

Arshdeep was speaking at Chandigarh University, where he got a warm welcome following India's historic win at the T20 World Cup in Barbados.

Arshdeep was India's and the tournament's highest wicket-taker, with 17 scalps in eight matches at an average of 12.64 and an economy rate of 7.16, with the best figures of 4/9.

Speaking to the media on the prospects of debuting for India in Tests during the Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia later this year, Arshdeep said, "As a player, you want to give your 100 per cent no matter what format. This is my thinking too. I would give my best if given a chance."

Since his international debut in 2022, Arshdeep has represented India in 52 T20Is and six ODIs. In T20Is, he has taken 79 wickets at an average of 19.10, with the best figures of 4/9. In the 50-over format, Arshdeep has taken 10 wickets at an average of 18.40, with the best figures of 5/37.

An alumni of Chandigarh University, the pacer thanked the university for all the backing and love over the years that contributed to his rise as an international cricketer.

On taking inspiration as a player, Arshdeep said that he looks for inspiration everywhere, especially in people who are doing great in life.

"As a player, I look for inspiration in everyone, be it a daily wager, a student topping his classes, or a professor. I try getting inspired by the ones doing well in their lives," he added.

Giving a message to the youth of the country, Arshdeep urged them to work hard, saying that they would get the fruits of their labour.

"The message to the youth is that they keep continuing to giving their best, controlling what they can. Keep working hard. You will get the fruits of your hardwork," he concluded.

India ended their 11-year-long ICC trophy drought as Virat Kohli (76), Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) starred in Men in Blue's seven-run win over South Africa in the final at Barbados on June 29. Virat's masterclass knock helped India reach 176/7 in 20 overs, while Bumrah and Pandya unleashed a pace choke on Proteas, who were once riding on the high of a 27-ball 52 by Klaasen, snatching the match from a losing position to restrict Proteas to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

