'Would have loved a few more runs': DC skipper Lanning after final ball defeat to MI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24 : Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning admitted that they needed a few more runs during their final ball thriller loss against Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League campaign opener on Friday.

DC came close but fell short as Sanjana struck the ball cleanly on the final ball of the game to clinch a four-wicket win for the defending champions.

After the game, Lanning felt that their total of 171/5 was on par but they could have used a couple of more runs.

"(On the score) we thought it was about par. We would have loved a few more. We bowled really well to take it to the last ball but it was not to be today. We executed well for the most part. It was a reasonable effort but we need to get better as the tournament goes on. Nearly snuck home in the end. Capsey bowling that last over - she did a great job," Lanning said after the game.

Lanning went on to talk about the factor which she felt was the difference between both teams. She felt MI bowled well and hit the right spots which turned out to be the difference between the winning and the losing game.

"It was reasonably good, it was sliding on. They bowled tough lengths and kept it straight. When you hit through the line and hit the gaps, the runs came. MI bowled well up front, which was probably the difference in the end," Lanning added.

Lanning hailed Sanjana who struck the ball for a six on the final ball to see off the game for MI.

"To come out and hit a six first ball like that is pretty impressive. Credit to Mumbai for being clinical under pressure," Lanning signed off saying.

Coming to the match, Alice Capsey's 75 helped DC set a target of 172 for MI to chase down. Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia struck 50 each and Sanjana added icing on the cake with a final ball six to see off the game for MI.

