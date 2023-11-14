"Would like him to play...": Kohli's childhood coach spells special wish for him ahead of World Cup SF

New Delhi [India], November 14 : Weighing in on the high-stakes first semifinal of the ongoing ODI World Cup, which pits unbeaten hosts India against New Zealand, Rajkumar Sharma, the childhood coach of India's batting talisman Virat Kohli, said on current form, the 'Men In Blue' should prevail over the Kiwis and seal their spot in the summit clash on Sunday.

Speaking toon Tuesday, Sharma said the momentum that the hosts have built through their unbeaten run in the tournament should be enough to see them through against a tricky opponent that inflicted a soul-crushing defeat on India in the semifinals of the last World Cup in 2019.

Kohli's childhood coach said he was also hopeful of his former ward scoring his 50th career ton and getting to the world record for most ODI hundreds in Wednesday's knockout clash.

While the Kiwis will be aiming to reach their third successive World Cup final after 2015 and 2019, the hosts will hope to finally get over their stage fright in the knockout stages of ICC events and book their berth in the final.

India's last World Cup title came at home against Sri Lanka under the leadership of MS Dhoni in 2011.

"As a coach, I would want Virat to produce another superlative knock and take India to a win. I will also be praying for him to score his 50th ODI century and get to the world record. Given the momentum India have after going unbeaten in the league stage of the tournament, I don't think they will find it too difficult to get the better of New Zealand in the semifinal. They are a strong side and are high on momentum and belief after going undefeated in the World Cup so far. Also, the fact that we are playing in our home conditions should also serve us well. The surface at the Wankhede is generally a batters' delight but is also known to offer some assistance to seamers under lights," Sharma told ANI.

Kohli's childhood coach added that he wants his former student to hold his shape and play the next World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in 2027.

"I would like him to play the next World Cup as well. He is playing some great cricket and is at the top of his game. I hope he continues with the same momentum going forward," Rajkumar added.

Virat is the leading run-scorer in the tournament so far with 594 runs in 9 matches at an average of 99.00. He has two centuries and five fifties against his name in the event so far.

His best score so far in the ongoing 50-over showpiece is 103*.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

