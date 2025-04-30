New Delhi [India], April 30 : The Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman, Arun Dhumal, expects investment from Saudi Arabia in the country's cricketing infrastructure, but also confirmed that the league has not received any proposals for a 'Grand Slam' T20 circuit or any direct investment in the tournament.

Over the years, The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) has increased its ties with the IPL as state-backed ventures like Aramco, Visit Saudi, and Neom have inked sponsorship deals with the IPL or its franchises. Also, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chose to conduct their mega auction for IPL 2025 last year at Jeddah.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the World Cricketers' Association (WCA) is understood to be in talks about the creation of a global circuit of T20 tournaments, a concept which has reportedly found backing from SURJ, the sports subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). Other reports have also linked PIF with a multi-billion-dollar worth of direct investment in the IPL.

Dhumal, also an ex-BCCI treasurer, told ESPNCricinfo that he is yet to receive any information around Saudi's plans for world cricket, saying, "It cannot be 'yes' or 'no' because there is no proposal to be discussed; it is just media speculation. There is nothing that we can do about media speculating."

While SACF plans for a international-level stadium in Jeddah, there is very little infra for cricket in Saudi Arabia. Dhumal said that the IPL mega auction was staged in Jeddah to encourage Saudi investment in cricket and added that it showed BCCI's aim to grow the sport worldwide.

"Saudi Cricket as such is part of ICC," Dhumal said to ESPNCricinfo.

"They are wanting to make some investments in cricket so that cricket becomes more relevant in that part of the world, given the diaspora from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh... There are a lot of aspirations and demands from those guys that more cricketing activity should happen there."

"There has been a lot of speculation as to any talk between IPL and BCCI and Saudi Cricket with regard to their interest in IPL. I would want to categorically deny any of that. The idea was to give them a flavour of what IPL is all about. When you see the kind of numbers that happened there with regard to this mega-auction, everybody was startled as to how big this game is."

"So it will give the confidence for the government there to invest more in the cricket infrastructure so that the players out there get more opportunity. We have seen how cricket has grown in the UAE over the last few years with the kind of infrastructure they have created. They have started their league. [Saudi Arabia] will have to create some infrastructure."

"Our duty as the BCCI is to go to all these different places and give them the flavour of the sport... Going forward, in case cricket has to grow through the length and breadth of the whole globe, it is paramount that we take it to different landscapes, different territories and showcase what this game is all about. That was the intent," he concluded his point.

Dhumal also said that he is open to IPL playing some exhibition matches overseas, but it is yer to be discussed properly with all stakeholders.

"If that makes sense, for the purpose of growing cricket and giving them the flavour of the IPL, it can be thought of," he said. "But [there is] no discussion as of now,: he added.

Speaking about the possibility of reviving the Champions League T20, a T20 club tournament featuring franchises from all over the world that has not been around after 2014, Dhumal said, "It was done before the opportune time for that kind of event. I would not say no to anything but everything depends on whether we have an availability of time... If it creates value for cricket at a global stage, definitely we can look at that."

Eight of ten IPL franchises have shown interest in overseas leagues, with four owners about to finalise their investment in The Hundred in England and Wales. Dhumal said that IPL leadership is supportive in franchise's growth, but does not expect that to change BCCI's strict policy of not allowing Indian men's players in overseas leagues.

"We are very happy with the contributions that our franchises, enterprises and companies have made to grow this game across the globe. India being in this leadership position and cricket being a religion for Indians, it is our paramount duty to make sure that India's contribution in terms of growing the game across the globe remains. We are very happy with that," said Dhumal.

On Indian players possibly featuring in other leagues all over the world, Dhumal said that with IPL being a "premium tournament", the "exclusivity" will stay.

"There is nothing that has been discussed so far. Going forward, in case there's scope, then before we arrive at some decision, we have to take all of these considerations and then take a call on this," he concluded.

