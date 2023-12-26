"Would like to have four fast bowlers": Aakash Chopra predicts India's playing XI for 1st Test against SA

New Delhi [India], December 26 : Ahead of the blockbuster clash between India and South Africa in the first Test at Centurion, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra doesn't see Ravichandran Ashwin featuring in India's playing XI, stating that he would like to have four fast bowlers and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja playing at No. 7.

India will kickstart the red-ball leg of the South Africa tour with the first Test at Centurion on Tuesday. After drawing the T20I series 1-1 and winning the ODI series 2-1, Men in Blue will be aiming to win their first-ever Test series in South Africa.

Hosting JioCinema's daily sports show '#AAKASHVANI', Aakash Chopra spoke about India's likely playing XI in the first Test at Centurion.

Former Indian opener Aakash picked captain Rohit Sharma and youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal as his openers.

"I feel Yashasvi Jaiswal will open with Rohit Sharma. There is a small caveat here. We have not seen Rohit open the innings in Tests in South Africa. It's the same place where his average plummets. Yashasvi is yet to play a Test here," Aakash said.

The former India opener chose Shubman Gill to bat at No. 3 while picking "shining star" Virat Kohli to bat at No.4 in the order.

"Shubman Gill is likely to play at No. 3. At No. 4, we'll have Virat Kohli, who has been the shining star. KL Rahul will be up next followed by Shreyas Iyer. Rahul played well here last time and I see him keeping wickets this time," he added.

Aakash Chopra selected Ravindra Jadeja as the only spinner in the playing XI while picking Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna as four of India's five bowlers.

"Ravindra Jadeja would come in at No. 7, post which I would like to have four fast bowlers - Shardul Thakur as an all-rounder, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. That's my XI," Aakash said.

