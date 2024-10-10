"Would like to roll it open, take it with me": Brook on Multan pitch after fiery triple century

Multan [Pakistan], October 10 : Following a run-fest during the day four of first Test against Pakistan at Multan, England batter Harry Brook, who smashed a triple century, hilariously remarked that the wicket was so "unreal" to bat on that he would like to "roll it open and take it with him".

Records were shattered left and right as Joe Root and Brook induldged in a fun battle for milestones during their 454-run partnership that not only broke the 67-year-old record for the highest partnership by an English pair, but outbatted hosts Pakistan by miles in their home territory as they desperately search for a victory at home.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Brook said, "The wicket was batting friendly for the majority of time. Hope it deteriorates now (as England is bowling and looking for wickets). I just wanted to cash in as much as I possibly could."

"Me and Root were trying to cash on that pitch. It was a great pitch. They bowled well in patches but we managed to put pressure back on them on right time. We put the bad balls away. Spinners when they bowled around the wicket, it was a tough period for us. It was an unreal wicket. Would like to probably roll it open, take it with me. Especially the third day," he added.

On scoring the triple century, Brook's first reaction was, "Tiring. I am lost for words. I am just happy that team's in a strong position to win the game tomorrow morning."

He was also very appreciative of his team's bowling performance in the second innings, saying that the impact of first ball duck of Abdullah Shafique to Chris Woakes was great.

"To be fielding out there in that heat for 150 overs, we also did that. The impact of that first ball on their dressing room as well, too see that go down early, from Woakes, putting pressure on the opponents, it was great. The boys bowled well. Everyone toiled hard. It was an unbelievable session," he added.

On batting with Root, Brook said that it makes one's life comfortable at pitch because of how he makes batting look easy.

"We were talking too much, were struggling with heat (during the partnership). It makes your life so comfortable. He makes the game look so easy, plays the ball so late and makes the bowlers look slow. It also helps you and it is good to watch from the other end as it makes you feel the game is so easy," he said.

Brook's triple century came in 310 balls, which is the fastest by an English batter and overall second-fastest, next to Indian great Virender Sehwag's triple ton in 278 balls against South Africa in 2008 at Chennai.

With this knock, he became the sixth batter to achieve this feat for the Three Lions side. The other English batters to score a triple century were Leonard Hutton (364 vs Australia in 1938), Wally Hammond (336* vs New Zealand in 1933), Graham Gooch (333 vs India in 1990), Andy Sandham (325 vs West Indies in 1930), and John Endrich (310* vs New Zealand in 1965).

With this innings, Brook also became the fifth batter to score a triple century against Pakistan after Garry Sobers of West Indies (365* in 1958), David Warner of Australia (335* in 2019), Mark Taylor of Australia (334* in 1998), and Virender Sehwag of India (309 in 2004).

The partnership of 454 runs between Brook and Root is England's highest partnership in Tests, breaking the record established by Colin Cowdrey and Peter May against West Indies in 1957, with 411 runs. It is also the biggest partnership against Pakistan in Tests, outdoing West Indies' Conrad Hunte and Garry Sobers' 446 runs partnership back in 1958.

This partnership is also the fourth-highest partnership in Test cricket, with the biggest one being a 624 run stand between Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara for Sri Lanka against South Africa in 2006 at Colombo.

Also, Brook's triple ton and Joe Root's double ton is only third instance of two players scoring 250-plus runs in the same Test innings, with (West Indies' Conrad Hunte (260) & Garry Sobers (365) vs Pakistan, 1958) and Sri Lanka's Jayawardene (374) and Sangakkara (287) against South Africa in 2006) being other two.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. It was centuries from Shan Masood (151 in 177 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes) and Abdullah Shafique (102 in 184 balls, with 12 fours) and a fifty from Saud Shakeel (82 in 177 balls with eight fours) that powered Pakistan to 556/10.

Jack Leach (3/160) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Brydon Carse and Gus Atnkinson also took two wickets each. Chris Woakes, Joe Root and Shoaib Bashir also got one each.

In the first innings, England was helped by quickfire fifties from Zak Crawley (78 in 85 balls, with 13 fours) and Ben Duckett (84 in 75 balls, with 11 fours). However, it was a humungous partnership of 454 runs between Joe Root (262 in 375 balls, with 17 fours) and Harry Brook (317 in 322 balls, with 29 fours and three sixes) that helped England exceed Pakistan's tally easily and end at 823/7 declared.

Pakistan ended day four on a dreadful note at 152/6, with Agha Salman (41*) and Aamer Jamal (27*) unbeaten, needing 115 more runs to avoid an innings defeat with a day left in the match.

