"Would like to thank all coaches in Olympic sports for their dedication, inspiration": Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi [India], July 21 : On the occasion of Guru Purnima, India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar wished the coaches of India heading to Paris for the upcoming Olympics 2024 season.

The Paris Olympics 2024 will start on July 26 and conclude on August 11. India will look to outdo its tally of seven medals from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which included a gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

Tendulkar took to social media and wrote a message remembering his childhood coach Achrekar Sir.

"Guru Purnima is the day we thank our gurus for their deep commitment to making a difference in our lives. Today, I remember and thank Achrekar Sir for the difference he made in my life. Achrekar Sir was a Dronacharya awardee for his contributions to cricket. His dedication to the sport and his players was unparalleled. Just like him, many coaches are working tirelessly towards the betterment of sports in India," the former cricketer wrote on X.

"With the Olympics approaching, I would like to thank all coaches in Olympic sports for their dedication and inspiration. The nation is deeply thankful for your contributions. My best wishes to all the coaches and their players at the Paris Olympics," the 51-year-old added.

Guru is considered an important link for the success of one's life. Thousands of people come to see their respected gurus on this day and please them by giving gifts to their gurus as per their abilities.

The belief behind this is that respecting the gurus on the day of Guru Purnima brings positive changes in life. There is also a tradition of taking the Guru Mantra on this day in Varanasi.

Today, i.e., on the day of Ashadha Purnima, bathing and giving donations are considered very auspicious. Guru Purnima is also known as Ashadhi Purnima and Vyas Purnima because Maharishi Ved Vyas was born on this day.

A guru has special importance in this worldly life. This is the reason why, in Indian culture, a guru is considered more important than God. This festival is celebrated not only by Hindus but also by people of the Jain, Buddhist, and Sikh religions. In Buddhism, Lord Buddha gave the first Dharma Chakra Pravartan on this day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor