Would love to see Virat Kohli play T10 format: Robin Uthappa

Lauderhill [US], August 29 : The US Masters T10 League came to a thrilling end as the Ben Dunk-led Texas Chargers defeated Misbah-ul-Haq-led New York Warriors via super over in the final at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday.

The tournament, which was played between Atlanta Fire, California Knights, Morrisville Unity, New Jersey Triton's, New York Warriors and Texas Chargers, provided blockbuster entertainment from August 18 to August 27, 2023. Aaron Finch, who played for the California Knights, emerged as the highest run-getter of the tournament with 236 runs, meanwhile, fast bowler Sohail Khan picked up the most wickets (15) in the competition.

Robin Uthappa, who played for the Atlanta Riders, expressed that T10 adds a lot of value to T20 cricket, "I think T10 is here to stay. I think this version of the game is extremely entertaining for the viewer. Secondly, I think it opens up a different aspect of cricket that would add a lot of value to T20 cricket. So, I do hope that at some point, it gets introduced in India and the current cricketers can play this format of the game."

The former India player also said that he would love to see Virat Kohli play the T10 format, "I certainly would love to see the Virat Kohli's of the world playing this version of the game. Because I think it would add so much more value. I think he's probably one of the greatest ODI players we've ever seen in our lives. And I think that he would discover different aspects of his own game when he plays this version of the game."

Cricket’s fastest format was a fascinating challenge for both batsmen and bowlers at the US Masters T10 League, with former Indian star Gautam Gambhir saying "Every ball is an event".

The T10 tournament was an all-action version of the game where fans around the world discovered there was never a dull moment.

“60 balls, every ball is an event, whether it's for the bowlers or for the batters, and you want to try and take as many options as you can,” said Gambhir, who captained the New Jersey Triton's in US Masters T10 League.

Speaking about the success of the US Masters T10 League, Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, T Ten Sports Management said, "It was absolutely fantastic to witness some of the greatest cricketers in action at the inaugural US Masters T10 League. They lit up the competition and entertained many fans in the US. We look forward to coming back next year."

Meanwhile, Ritesh Patel, CEO of SAMP Group and one of the main organisers of the American edition & League partner - said, "The T10 format is the perfect version of the game to attract new fans to the game and we were able to do that in the US. We'll certainly see the game grow in the country in the next few years."

Following the completion of the US Masters T10, the journey moves back to Abu Dhabi for the Abu Dhabi T10 Season 6 from 28th November to 9th December, following which the next destination is Sri Lanka for Lanka T10 Season 1 from December 12-23 later this year.

