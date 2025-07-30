"Would personally want to see him play final one": Parthiv Patel on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of fifth Test

New Delhi [India], July 30 : Ahead of the fifth Test between England and India, former cricketer Parthiv Patel shared his thoughts on Jasprit Bumrah's availability and praised Mohammed Siraj's consistency.

During the announcement of India's squad for the Test tour of England, chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Bumrah was advised not to contest consecutive Tests as part of his workload management. The precaution around Bumrah's usage stems from a stress reaction in his back during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January.

Bumrah featured in the first and third Tests, enchanted the spectators with his threatening spells, but India lost both fixtures. With just one left, India is trailing in the five-match series by 1-2, and Bumrah also featured in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester so it is not sure whether he will play the last match of the series or not.

Speaking on 'Game Plan', JioHotstar expert Parthiv Patel said, "We're all aware of how carefully his workload is being managed. It was announced at the press conference that he would play only three Tests, so there are a lot of factors to consider recovery, fitness, workload. But I would personally want to see him play the final one. Hopefully, the support staff travelling with the team can help him recover in time."

Bumrah has been the best bowler for the Indian team in the ongoing series, having grabbed 14 wickets with two fifers at an average of 26.00 and an economy rate of 3.04.

Speaking about Mohammed Siraj, he is the third-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing five-match series, where he has managed to grab 14 wickets at an average of 39.71 in the seven innings so far

Appreciating Siraj's performance in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025so far, Parthiv Patel said, "We tend to take Mohammed Siraj for granted. The effort he puts in, the intensity, and the smile he wears no matter the match situation that's commendable."

The fifth and final Test of the tour between England and India will be played at London's Kennington Oval from July 31 to August 4.

England is currently leading the five-match series 2-1. India will be eyeing to win the fifth Test at The Oval to level the series to share the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. On the other hand, England will look to bounce back and win the series 3-1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor