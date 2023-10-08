"Wouldn't be surprised if record gets broken": Aiden Markram on his fastest century in World Cup

New Delhi [India], October 8 : South African batter Aiden Markram kickstarted the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup with a record ton against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

After scoring the fastest century in World Cup history off 49 balls, Markram said that he would not be surprised if the record gets broken in the upcoming days.

"I'm actually not too sure. The way batters are playing nowadays, you wouldn't be surprised if that record is broken in this comp as well. So it's nice for us to be able to go through the gears as a unit. I think a lot of credit has to go to Rassie and Quinny for setting up that platform," he said at the post-match press conference.

South Africa started their World Cup campaign with style as their opposition Sri Lanka succumbed at 326, way before the required target of 429 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

South Africa broke the roof as records tumbled down one after another as they set a mammoth target of runs to Sri Lanka.

"It's quite strange because you almost get this thing that just takes over your body at certain moments. I think there's a lot of passion in this team to give our absolute all at this World Cup and see how far it can get us. We're known to start pretty slowly, be it in a series or maybe world events and things like that, so we put a lot of emphasis on today's game; to start well and play the same cricket we've been playing that's managed to sneak us into this comp," Markram said.

When asked about his blistering knock, the South African batter said, "It was a strange one I mean certainly didn't wake up this morning thinking today would turn out that way. But gave a couple of balls up front to get a feel of the wicket and eventually realized watching Quinny and Rassie bat and having that initial feel that it was a really good wicket."

Coming into the match, Aiden Makram, Quinton de Kock and Rassie Van Der Dussen scored hundreds to take South Africa to an astonishing 428/5 in 50 overs, the highest in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Markram's century came in just 49 balls, the fastest in the tournament's history. After an unsteady start with skipper Bavuma losing his wicket in the second over, Quinton de Kock and Rassie Van Der Dussen brought up their hundred-run partnership in 102 balls and de Kock reached his fifty in 61 balls with four boundaries and a six.

Chasing the huge target, Sri Lankan openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera stepped on the field looking to shatter a few more records with positive intent. However, Marco Janes spoiled the party by dismissing both batters for paltry scores.

With spinner Keshav Maharaj sending Shanaka back to the pavilion for 68, Sri Lanka's fate was sealed as they ended the innings with a score of 326 and tasted a bitter 102-run defeat.

