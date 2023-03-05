WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur shares secret of her terrific form

Harmanpreet Kaur entertained every single viewer with her valiant captain's knock of 65 (30) on Sunday night. The pressure was definitely mounting on her after the ICC T20 World Cup semifinal, but she managed to keep her cool and took Mumbai Indians to a huge score against Gujarat Giants.

While talking in the post-match press conference she shed some light on how she was able to overcome the pressure and score runs effortlessly.

"Well, I am someone who thinks a lot. You know my mind is continuously thinking giving so many thoughts and ideas to me and I think when I am more calm and just being in the moment that always gives me a lot of clarity. What I have to do and to be in that zone is not easy for me but you know I just have to keep talking to myself I don't need to think too much I just need to stay in the present and keep backing myself and I think when I am into that zone I am more clear I know which are the area at that time I have to pick," she said.

"Especially when I am in that zone things are more easy for me and today was one of those days when I was more relaxed because our team is brilliant everybody is so positive only talking about what we have to do and we are only backing each other and I think when you have a character like that you can go and enjoy yourself and I think that is what really helped us today," Harmanpreet Kaur said in the post-match conference.

There were only a few days' gaps between the semifinal and the first match of the Women's Premier League. She didn't have much time to practice before the match or overcome her feelings about the way she lost her wicket against Australia in the semi-final. In the post-match conference, she also showcased her strong mentality.

"I only got one day to practice because there was less time before the tournament and I had a lot of commitments as a player and a captain. But I think that was also something good because after losing the semifinal, again as I mention that I am someone who thinks a lot I didn't get much time to think a lot about that match. I joined the MI team and the commitments ahead kept me busy and suddenly things changed for me overnight and I was only thinking about what next and what I have to do and just being in the present."

As a captain, Harmanpreet recognized how crucial it was to win their first game of the campaign in such a fashion. She also received the man of the match award for her heroics in the first innings. But as a captain, she recognized that this victory was a result of the team's effort. "Obviously, it's a great win for us and we were looking for this type of win and the approach was brilliant from all the players and I think we should give credit to all the players how you know they were so positive they were you know there to win the game for the team and I think when you have a character like that in the team your job is easy you need to go and just enjoy your cricket."

After securing the first victory of their campaign, Mumbai Indians will now face Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 6 at Brabourne stadium.

