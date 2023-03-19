WPL 2023: No team can beat us if we bring our A game, says Shikha Pandey ahead of DC vs MI clash

Mumbai, March 19 Delhi Capitals will be aiming to get back into winning ways when they take on table-toppers Mumbai Ind in the Women's Premier League (WPL) match at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday.

Delhi's fast-bowling all-rounder Shikha Pandey feels that no side can defeat her team if they play at their best. In their last game, Delhi's famed batting line-up had fallen 11 runs short of chasing 148 set by Gujarat Giants.

"Our performance in our last game against Gujarat Giants showed that DC doesn't give up easily. It was a great effort from our team to get close to our target. And if we bring our A game then no team can beat us," the pacer said in a media release issued by the franchise on Sunday.

The last time Delhi and Mumbai met in the WPL, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had bowled out Meg Lanning & Co for just 105 and chased down the total with five overs to spare.

"We've had three days to prepare for this game. We didn't have a good outing in our last encounter against Mumbai Ind. We'll look to bring our A game to the table this time," said Shikha.

Shikha pointed out that Delhi's batters are eager to regroup and put up a strong batting show against Mumbai's bowling line-up.

"We are expecting a huge fight from the Mumbai Ind and we are looking forward to the game. Our bowling department has been performing very well on non-bowler-friendly wickets. The batters will look to come together and pose a threat against MI as well," she said.

