WPL 2023: UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy wins toss, opts to field against Mumbai Indians in Eliminator

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 : UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to field first against Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) here at DY Patil Sports Academy on Friday.

Warriorz have made the playoffs on the back of a strong middle-order display. After five wins on the trot, followed by a couple of setbacks, and finally a win, Mumbai Indians got their momentum back. Both sides have faced each other twice during the league stage, claiming victory in a fixture each respectively.

Delhi Cpaitlas have booked their place in the final after finishing at the top of the table in the Women's Premier League.

"Always nice to win the toss. Going to bowl tonight. Wicket looks a belter, don't think it'll change much. Hope dew comes in later. Last few teams batting first have lost the game. Few changes from the last match. Grace Harris comes back in, can't remember all the others. Unfortunately, Shabnim misses out," Alyssa Healy said at the time of toss.

"When we played last time it was a very good wicket to bat on. Chasing is something everything prefers, would've done the same. But we have a decent side. When we started we were looking positive. But those two games turned the tables. But we want to be positive. Going with the same team," Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur said at the time of toss.

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarv, Parshavi Chopra, and Soppadhandi Yashasri.

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintim Kalita and Saika Ishaque.

