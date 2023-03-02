MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has committed to carrying on Rohit Sharma's legacy at the franchise only days before their Women's Premier League opener against the Giants.

Rohit has the distinction of being the most successful skipper in IPL history. He has led MI to the title five times. Harmanpreet expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead MI, Harmanpreet said she would give her 100 per cent for the franchise.

“I will try to follow the legacy of Rohit Sharma as captain, the way he is doing for MI is amazing. We will also aim for that winning momentum,” she said.

“I have seen Rohit Sharma doing so well for Mumbai Indians for so many years. Now I’ve got this opportunity to lead MI women’s team, & I will give my 100%. Women’s cricket will also do as well as men’s MI team,” she added.