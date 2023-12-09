WPL 2024 Auction: Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield roped in by Gujarat Giants for Rs 1 crore; UP sign Wyatt

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], December 9 : Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield made for a stirring bidding bar as she was roped in by Gujarat Giants for Rs 1 crore in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction in Mumbai on Saturday.

Australia's Phoebe Litchfield was the first player to come up for bidding at a base price of INR 30 lakh, she earned a first bid from Gujarat Giants. After a bit of a tussle between UP Warriorz and Gujarat, the auction price zoomed past the 60-lakh mark in no time. Gujarat Giants eventually got her for Rs 1 crore.

Litchfield set the record for the fastest fifty in a women's T20I in 18 balls in October of this year, equaling Sophie Devine's previous best.

The left-handed batter finished The Hundred as the team's third greatest scorer, with 279 runs scored at a strike rate of 132.85 for the Northern Superchargers. In her first ODI, Litchfield scored an unbeaten 78 runs off 92 balls. In ODIs, she has a perfect score of 106 not out for the women in yellow.

England batter Danielle Wyatt, who was at a base price of 30 lakhs, was roped in by UP Warriorz at her base price.

Meanwhile, India batters Bharati Fulmali, Mona Meshram, Punam Raut and Veda Krishnamurthy went unsold.

