WPL 2024 auction to be held in Mumbai on this date!

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) player auction for the 2024 season will be held on December 9, 2023 in Mumbai. A total of 60 players, including 21 overseas cricketers, were retained across five franchises, while 29 players were released from their existing squads. While most of the big names were retained by their respective franchises, a few international stars - Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt - were released. A total of 29 players were released from contract from the existing squads.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the funds from the releases will be added to the new purse of Rs 1.5 crore, along with the remaining amount from the previous auction. Although the second season of the tournament is expected to take place around the February-March window next year, the BCCI has not officially announced the dates of the tournament, nor if it will be played in a single city like last season or in several venues using a home-and-away format. Delhi Capitals, the 2023 WPL runners-up, will enter 2024 WPL auction with a purse of INR 2.25 crores and aim to fill up to three slots. Gujarat Giants, who released more than half of their team, have a purse of INR 5.95 crores, the largest amongst all five teams, to fill ten vacancies. Defending champions Mumbai Indians must fill five slots with a purse of INR 2.1 crores in the auction, while Royal Challengers Bangalore have seven vacant slots, with INR 3.35 crores in hand. Warriorz will have INR 4 crores purse at the auction to fill in five slots.