WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to bat against Mumbai Indians

New Delhi [India], March 9 : Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney won the toss and opted to bat against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

MI will look to dethrone Delhi Capitals from the top of the table with a win and go to the summit with 10 points. While Gujarat Giants who have registered a single win in five games will look to make it two consecutive wins for the first time in the current season.

Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney said during the time of the toss, "We will bat first. It's tricky to chase in these wickets in Delhi so we want to stick to the method that we used in the last game. The girls stood up at the right moment and we were happy to get a win. We would like to play with a bit of freedom. Two changes for us."

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said during the time of the toss, "We would have batted only, we have to bowl well as we are bowling first and hopefully, we will restrict them. This is an important game for us and we would like to do well and put pressure on them."

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Md Shakil

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.

