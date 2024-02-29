WPL 2024: Jess, Kapp, Reddy's fireworks in final five power DC to 194/5 against RCB

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 29 : Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp and Arundhati Reddy's fireworks in the final five overs powered Delhi Capitals to a competitive total of 194/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Women's Premier League on Thursday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

DC amassed 70 runs in the final five overs losing just a single wicket. Delhi got off to a brisk start with Shafali Verma taking the onus of scoring runs in the powerplay while skipper Meg Lanning took the cautious approach.

The young gun received a lifeline after Shreyanka dropped a sitter on the final ball of the first over. DC's assistant coach Lisa Keightley's reaction after the incident summed up the reaction of the entire RCB team. Shafali struck a six in the next over to make RCB pay for the lost chance.

Lanning's (11) cautious approach didn't reap rewards after Sophie Devine perfectly executed the plan to make the DC skipper play a cut shot straight into the hands of Wareham.

Shafali continued to open her arms on every possible occasion to find the fence for a boundary. She struck a four and a six in the final over of the powerplay to propel DC's score to 45/1.

Alice Capsey shared a similar intention and played aggressively, stitching up a crucial 82-run stand for the team. Their quick-fire partnership came to an end after Shafali (50) struck the ball straight to Wareham handing Shreyanka Patil her first wicket of the game.

RCB's fielding woes continued to haunt them as Devine dropped a sitter on the first ball of the next over, giving Capsey a lifeline.

But Nadine de Klerk made amends on the final ball of her over by removing in-form batter Jemimah Rodrigues for a four-ball duck.

Nadine struck back in her next over by removing set-batter Capsey for a score of 46.

Jess Jonassen (36*), Marizanne Kapp (32) and Arundhati Reddy (10*) picked up boundaries for fun. Jess and Reddy stayed till the end, and stitched up a 22-run partnership in just nine balls. Jess struck a six on the final ball of the innings to power DC to a score of 194/5.

Brief score: Delhi Capitals 194/5 (Shafali Verma 50, Alice Capsey 46, Jess Jonassen 36*; Sophie Devine 2/23) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

