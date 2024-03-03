WPL 2024: Jonassen, Radha's 3-wicket haul help Delhi Capitals clinch 25-run win over Gujarat Giants

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 3 : Jess Jonassen and Radha Yadav's three-wicket haul helped Delhi Capitals clinch a stunning 25-run win over Gujarat Giants in the 10th Women's Premier League (WPL) match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Ashleigh Gardner (40 runs from 31 balls) was the only standout batter for the Gujarat-based franchise. Gardner slammed 5 fours and 1 six with a strike rate of 129.03.

Apart from Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield (15 runs from 10 balls), Tanuja Kanwar (13 runs from 16 balls) and Veda Krishnamurthy (12 runs from 13 balls) were other batters who tried their best to clinch the two points for Gujarat but fell short in front of Delhi bowling attack.

On the other hand, Jonassen and Radha led the Delhi bowling attack with their three-wicket hauls in the second inning.

Jonassen bagged some crucial wickets and dismissed Gujarat skipper Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, and Ashleigh Gardner. Meanwhile, Radha removed Veda Krishnamurthy, Kathryn Bryce, and Tanuja Kanwar.

Apart from Jonassen and Radha, Shikha Pandey and Arundhati Reddy picked up a wicket each in their respective spells to restrict Gujarat to 138/8 and clinch a 25-run win.

With this win, Delhi hold the top of the WPL 2024 standings with 6 points to their name.

Recapping the first inning, after winning the toss, Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants opted to field first and their decision did go in their favour as they were successful in stopping the Delhi-based franchise at 163/8.

Meg Lanning (55 runs from 41 balls) and Shafali Verma (13 runs from 9 balls) opened for GGT and could only play a 20-run partnership. However, Lanning played a captain's knock and smashed 6 fours and 1 six with a strike rate of 134. 15.

Apart from Lanning, Alice Capsey (27 runs from 17 balls) and Annabel Sutherland (20 runs from 12 balls) were the only standout batters for Delhi. Capsey smashed 5 fours during her time on the crease. While Sutherland hit 2 fours and 1 six. Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues failed to make a mark in the first inning as she could score only 7 runs after facing 10 balls.

Till the end, Shikha Pandey (14 runs from 8 balls) stayed on the crease and hit 2 crucial fours to propel Delhi's score on the scoreboard.

On the other hand, Meghna shined with the ball for Gujarat. She made the first breakthrough of the game after dismissing Shafali in the third over. The 29-year-old bowling allrounder also bagged Delhi skipper Lanning's wicket in the 13th over. Apart from the two Delhi openers, Meghna picked up Meghna and Radha Yadav's wickets in the 7th and 20th over respectively.

Other than Meghna, Ashleigh Gardner too shined with the ball as she picked up two wickets in the first inning. Gardner dismissed Arundhati Reddy and Jess Jonassen in the 18th and 16th over respectively. Tanuja Kanwar and Mannat Kashyap scalped one wicket each in their respective spells to stop Delhi at 163/8.

Brief score: Delhi Capitals 163/8 (Meg Lanning 55, Alice Capsey 27, Annabel Sutherland 20; Meghna Singh 4/37) beat Gujarat Giants 138/8 (Ashleigh Gardner 40, Phoebe Litchfield 15, Tanuja Kanwar 13; Radha Yadav 3/20)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor