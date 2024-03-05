WPL 2024: Lanning, Jemimah's fifties entertain home crowd, propels Delhi Capitals to 192/4 against Mumbai Indians

New Delhi [India], March 5 : Top knocks by captain Meg Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues entertained the home crowd and propelled Delhi Capitals to 192/4 against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Put to bat first Delhi Capitals got off to a fiery start in front of their home crowd with openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma hammering Mumbai bowlers at every lose bowl opportunity they get.

However, the blistering partnership of 48 runs came to an end as Verma was removed by Shabnim Ismail. MI bowler Ismail bowled back of a length, shaping in delivery which Verma failed to read as she handed a catch to Yastika Bhatia, who made no mistake to take a safe catch.

Captain Lanning along with Alice Capsey kept the runs ticking. Hayley Matthews broke the partnership as Alice Capsey departed for 19.

Jemimah Rodrigues then came out to bat and entertained the crowd with her powerful shots all around the ground.

Delhi Capitals' Lanning skipper put on a show in their first home match with her powerful fifty in five matches. Lanning's celebration of fifty was short-lived as she was dismissed by Pooja Vastrakar after scoring 53.

After the captain's wicket, Rodrigues was joined by Marizanne Kapp at the crease. The duo played with caution while displaying some stunning shots.

In the 17th over Kapp was removed by Saika Ishaque. Jemimah also brought up her half-century in the second last over of the game with back-to-back two sixes.

In the last over Jemimah hammered Matthews as she gathered 13 runs, powering DC to 192/4.

Brief score: Delhi Capitals 192/4 ( Meg Lanning 53, Jemimah Rodrigues 69*) vs Mumbai Indians.

