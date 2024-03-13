WPL 2024: Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey help DC restrict GG to 126/9

New Delhi [India], March 13 : Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey and Minnu Mani's fiery spells helped Delhi Capitals (DC) restrict Gujarat Giants (GG) to 126/9 in their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Wednesday.

For GG, a 68-run partnership between Kathryn Bryce (28*) and Bharati Fulmali (42) helped Gujarat end with a fighting total. For Delhi, Kapp, Shikha and Mani returned with two wickets each while Jess Jonassen bagged one.

Put to bowl first, Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen put Gujarat Giants on the back foot early - 23/3 at the end of the powerplay. Kapp drew first blood as she removed captain Beth Mooney for a duck in the first over of the game. Jonassen then sent Dayalan Hemalatha packing in the 4th over. Ash Gardner had a day off as she was out for just 12 runs, leaving her side at 39/4 after nine overs.

DC bowlers derailed Gujarat's batting, removing Laura Wolvaardt (7), Ashleigh Gardner (12) and Minnu Mani (21) in under 10 overs of the game.

Bharati Fulmali and Kathryn Bryce then handled the charge, smashing boundaries at every opportunity they received.

Fulmali neatly hit a few over the infield to get to 42 off 36 balls, before she was knocked over by a Shikha Pandey yorker.

In the 19th over, Shikha Pandey gave Gujarat back-to-back two blows, removing the well-set dangerous batter Bharati Fulmali for 42 and Tanuja Kanwar for a duck.

In the last over, GG lost their batters Shabnam Shakil and Meghna Singh to the run-outs. Bryce stayed till the end as Gujarat picked up 10 runs in the final over. Bryce, who played a vital role in taking her team's total to a competitive score of 126/9, ended Gujarat's inning with a boundary.

Brief score: Gujarat Giants 126/9 (Bharati Fulmali 42, Kathryn Bryce 28*, Minnu Mani 2-9) vs Delhi Capitals.

