WPL 2024: MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hails Sanjana following her final ball heroics against DC

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24 : Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur showered praise on Sanjana who sealed a four-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2024 season opener on Friday.

A game that could easily be deemed as one of the ages, saw MI needing a six to win the game, Sajana on her first delivery of the night, struck the ball sweetly with sheer power to win the game for MI.

After the game, Harmanpreet wasn't too surprised to see Sanjana smashing six as she had done it throughout the practice sessions.

"Sajana has been smashing sixes throughout the practice sessions and she showed what she is capable of (tonight). We had depth in our batting, and because of Sajana, I am standing here (smiles). We wanted to chase because of the conditions. Batting first or second does not matter, what matters is the conditions," Harmanpreet said after the match.

Harmanpreet played the captain's knock with her quick-paced 55 off 24 deliveries. However, she was going through a barren run. Last month, in the entire ODI series against Australia, Harmanpreet scored 17 runs with 9 being her highest.

She talked about the sessions that he had to go through after the conclusion of the Australia series.

"Happy with how it (the game) ended. Really happy with the way we played, everyone looked positive. I would love to give credit to one of my batting coaches Himanshu bhaiya. After Australia series, I was not feeling well. He made me practice hard and gave me energy. I wanted to take a break and feel mentally well," Harmanpreet added.

Coming to the match, Alice Capsey's 75 helped DC set a target of 172 for MI to chase down. Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia struck 50 each and Sanjana added icing on the cake with a final ball six to see off the game for MI.

