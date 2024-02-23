WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Win Toss, Opt To Field Against Delhi Capitals

In the opening fixture of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Friday, defending champions Mumbai Indians, led by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals (DC). This match marks a rematch of last year's WPL final, where Mumbai Indians, under Kaur's leadership, secured victory by defeating the Capitals by seven wickets, clinching the championship title of the inaugural season.

"We'll bowl first. Dew is a factor, that's the only reason we want to bowl first. We have a balanced side, with three debutants in our team. Looking positive. The message is the same, we want to keep things simple and stick to our plans," stated Kaur after winning the toss.

"It looks like a good wicket, with plenty of runs in it. Mumbai is a strong side, and we're looking forward to the challenge. I am really excited about this tournament. Preparations have been good, and the squad is well settled. We just need to play with freedom. We are going with four seamers and three spinners, offering good options throughout the innings. She (Harmanpreet) is a competitor, and I'm looking forward to this game," commented DC skipper Meg Lanning at the time of the toss.

The playing XI for Delhi Capitals includes Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, and Shikha Pandey.

Mumbai Indians' playing XI features Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeeven Sajana, SB Keerthana, Shabnim Ismail, and Saika Ishaque.