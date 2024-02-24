WPL 2024: UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy wins toss, opts to bowl against RCB

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24 : UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the second match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

UP finished third in the group stage behind Mumbai and Delhi in last season.

"We'll have a bowl first. Amazing to play on a ground like this. We have to do the job with the ball. Poonam is going to play a big role and Chamari Athapaththu will also play a key role for us. Excited to play here," Alyssa Healy said during a time of toss.

"We already knew that. There's going to be a lot of noise and support. That's how RCB fan base is. I think it's the same wicket as last night. 175 would be a decent score if we play to our strengths. We didn't have a great campaign last year. It's important for all the players to step up in order to win the tournament," Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana said.

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris and Saima Thakor.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Sobhana Asha and Renuka Thakur Singh.

