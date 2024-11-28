WPL 2025 auction to be held on December 15 in Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], November 28 : The Women's Premier League (WPL) auction for the upcoming season is set to be held on December 15 in Bengaluru, according to ESPNcricinfo.

According to ESPNcricinfo, for building teams, each of the five participating franchises will have a budget of Rs 15 crore compared to Rs 13.5 crore last year.

Top international stars, including England captain Heather Knight, New Zealand fast bowler Lea Tahuhu, and West Indies allrounder Deandra Dottin, are set to appear for bidding in the mini-auction.

While looking at prominent Indian faces, Sneh Rana, Poonam Yadav, and Veda Krishnamurthy will be up for grabs on December 15.

Led by Meg Lanning, Delhi Capitals will enter the auction with the smallest purse of Rs 2.5 crore. On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants, who ended the last season at the bottom of the table, will have the biggest purse of Rs 4.4 crore after letting go of seven players.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) released seven players and will have to build their squad with a purse of Rs 3.25 crore.

During the pre-season trade window, England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge was the sole player to be transferred from UP Warriorz to RCB in an all-cash trade deal.

Across the five franchises, 71 players, including 25 overseas stars, have been retained, securing each team's core lineup for the upcoming season.

Delhi Capitals (DC): Retained Players: Alice Capsey*, Annabel Sutherland*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, and Titas Sadhu.

Released Players: Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari, Laura Harris*, and Poonam Yadav.

Gujarat Giants (GG): Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Laura Wolvaardt*, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Phoebe Litchfield*, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Shabnam Shakil, and Tanuja Kanwer.

Released Players: Kathryn Bryce*, Lauren Cheatle*, Lea Tahuhu*, Sneh Rana, Tarannum Pathan, Trisha Poojitha, and Veda Krishnamurthy.

Mumbai Indians (MI): Retained Players: Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, S. Sajana, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail*, and Yastika Bhatia.

Released Players: Fatima Jaffer, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, and Priyanka Bala.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Retained Players: Asha Shobana, Dani Wyatt*, Ekta Bisht, Ellyse Perry*, Georgia Wareham*, Kanika Ahuja, Kate Cross*, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S. Meghana, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*, and Sophie Molineux*.

Released Players: Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shraddha Pokarkar, Shubha Satheesh, and Simran Bahadur.

UP Warriorz (UPW): Retained Players: Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Chamari Athapaththu*, Deepti Sharma, Gouher Sultana, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia McGrath*, Uma Chetry, and Vrinda Dinesh.

Released Players: Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, and Lauren Bell*.

