WPL 2025: Deepti Sharma Appointed UP Warriorz New Captain; Replacing Alyssa Healy

Indian allrounder Deepti Sharma will be leading UP Warriorz in WPL 2025 in the absence of regular skipper Alyssa Healy. The Australian, who just recently played the one-off Ashes Test purely as a batter due to a stress reaction, has been advised to rest for the next few weeks and as a result, will skip this year's edition. Deepti, a key player for UP Warriorz since the inaugural season, is their second-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 17 matches. With the bat, she has scored 385 runs, including a remarkable 295 last year, which earned her the MVP award. During her exceptional campaign in 2024, Deepti became the first Indian player to take a hat-trick in the WPL.

At 27 years old, Deepti is India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is and hails from Uttar Pradesh. This season, she will become the first player to captain her home franchise in their home stadium, as the tournament expands to include more venues. The UP Warriorz will begin their campaign in February against Gujarat Giants and are set to play three home games next month.

"I am thrilled and honoured to be appointed as the captain of UP Warriorz, a team from my home state," Deepti expressed about her new role. "UP Warriorz has an excellent squad, and we are determined to entertain our fans with the Warriorz style of cricket this season. We are excited to play in Lucknow in front of our home supporters and hope to inspire the next generation of women athletes."

