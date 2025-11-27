WPL 2026 Auction: Fastest T20 centurion Kiran with UPW; Delhi Capitals bring back World Cup star Shree Charani

New Delhi [India], November 27 : The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auctions witnessed intense bidding as several Indian performers and rising stars secured strong deals across franchises.

Kiran Navgire was bought back by UP Warriorz for Rs 60 lakh after the franchise exercised their Right to Match (RTM) card against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Navgire has been in sensational form, recently smashing the fastest women's T20 century, a blazing 34-ball ton for Maharashtra against Punjab in the Women's T20 Trophy. Her power-hitting reputation made her one of the most sought-after picks of the day.

Delhi Capitals strengthened their core with two key signings. They bought back India's rising pace star Sree Charani for Rs 1.30 crore. Charani emerged as one of India's standout players at the Women's World Cup, claiming 14 wickets in 9 matches at 27.64, forming a formidable pairing with senior pro Deepti Sharma. She has been equally impressive in the shortest format, with 10 wickets in five T20Is at a stellar average of 14.80, including a four-wicket haul.

DC further added depth by snapping up India off-spinner Sneh Rana for Rs 50 lakh. Rana, part of India's World Cup winning squad, brings valuable control and experience with 24 wickets in 29 T20Is at 24.41, with best figures of 3/9.

Gujarat Giants made smart use of their RTM card to secure Bharti Fulmali for Rs 70 lakh, resisting interest from Mumbai Indians. Fulmali, who has represented India in two T20Is, scoring 23 runs, is seen as a promising middle-order option.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru boosted their bowling by signing Radha Yadav for Rs 65 lakh. The left-arm spinner, also part of the World Cup winning squad, brings with her strong T20I skills. She has taken 103 wickets in 89 matches at 19.09, including two four-wicket hauls. Her experience and wicket-taking ability add significant strength to RCB's spin attack.

Meanwhile, former RCB player S Meghana, part of their 2024-25 title-winning squad, went unsold. Meghana has 114 runs in three ODIs for India, including a fifty, and 258 runs in 17 T20Is at an average of 18.42 with one half-century. Despite her international experience, she failed to attract bids this time.

